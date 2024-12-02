ZignSec launches online Electronic ID service in 16 countries across Europe

Electronic ID encompasses multiple ID methods and data sources in one solution and one API. With Zignsec’s platform, companies such as online merchants are up-to-date with the latest technology as new solutions and sources of data are added continuously.

Electronic ID from ZignSec has previously been available in the Scandinavia markets, and now are is present in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Georgia, Latvia, Lithuania, The Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Romania, Spain, Sweden, UK, covering also the Latin American market in Brazil and Mexico.

Strong authentication is a key feature, being compliant with Anti-Money Laundering and Counter Terrorism Funding (AML/CTF) laws, and the European Central Bank’s guidelines for traceable transactions.

ZignSec is a regtech company and a cloud based verification service provider enabling its customers to in real-time identify their users to comply with KYC and AML regulation.