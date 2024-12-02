



The launch of the portal is accompanied by a new web presence.

The new portal is expected to drive customer growth by simplifying the onboarding process and making it easier for ZignSec’s existing customer base to discover and purchase more relevant products. The SaaS-based portal enables small to mid-sized companies to access ZignSec’s portfolio of KYC, KYB, and AML compliance solutions, thereby increasing ZignSec’s addressable market.

The compliance orchestration platform is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) portal that creates a picture of an individual or a company. It rstreamlines and simplifies customer onboarding and KYC/AML. The portal also enables ZignSec’s customers to connect to ready-made KYC/B workflow solutions without needing to code – all complete with data analysis, user management, and a flexible billing system.

Challenges of complying with KYC/AML

The levels of regulation and the focus on data and reporting brings a need for tools that perform data acquisition, filtration, and processing. The greatest challenge is having compliance systems that deliver an intuitive user experience and straight forward flows, conjugated systems that are simultaneously flexible enough to accommodate the ever-changing and evolving regulatory requirements both globally and locally.

ZignSec's platform aggregates global and local solutions for identification and compliance while offering them as a single endpoint and suite of tools for any business worldwide. ZignSec offers a way to replace manual processes with digitised and automated workflows.

One of ZignSec’s tools for businesses is their no-code compliance manager, a low-code solution that allows for the easy digitisation and re-engineering of their processes and flows in a way that is compliant with regulatory requirements, whilst also allowing for rapid deployment of any changes or optimisation that might occur on these flows.