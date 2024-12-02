Zenus Bank chooses Fortress Identity's biometric solution to facilitate onboarding and compliance

Zenus Banks offers remote account opening for deposits, payments, and custody for individuals and companies worldwide for a borderless banking experience. The bank’s aim is to provide those living in emerging economies with an alternative to using local banks, by offering a transparent, digital banking experience on par with leading banks of the world.

The reason behind choosing Fortress Identity’s Onboarding Authentication platform is that Zenus wanted to complement their state-of-the-art access control, transaction approval, fraud detection, and compliance services. Fortress Identity facilitates the onboarding process using facial and voice recognition combined with AI. They provide a KYC/AML security, compliance, and totally digital onboarding. The company’s platform validates thousands of identification documents from hundreds of countries in just a few seconds and compare the customer's ID to their ‘selfie’ providing security for both the bank and the customer.