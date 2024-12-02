Zenoo selects ID R&D's passive facial liveness solution





IDLive Face strengthens security during online identity verification without adding extra steps or complexity to the process. Liveness detection helps stopping scammers from spoofing identity verification that relies on face biometrics. Most liveness detection solutions require users to perform actions such as blinking, turning their head, or moving their mobile phone back and forth.

The first Zenoo client to use the ID R&D tech will be the innovative real estate platform, Homepie. Homepie is disrupting the way people buy and sell real-estate by taking the broker out of the process. Moreover, IDLive Face will be available to Zenoo clients as a ready-to-use connector that works with any facial recognition software. The software performs a liveness check on the same selfie that is used for matching the customer to the photo on their government-issued ID.



