



ZENDATA is a cybersecurity company based in Switzerland, UAE, Bahrain, and Singapore, offering services such as Threat Intelligence, SOC/MSSP, Incident Response, Red Teaming, VCISO, VAPT, and Cyber Crisis Management. The company protects critical infrastructure across government, financial, and industrial sectors globally.

This new collaboration showcases ZENDATA's mission to nurture local skills and empower the upcoming generation of cybersecurity leaders. By partnering with Reboot01, ZENDATA is incorporating Bahraini developers into its various Cyber Security Products and R&D initiatives, thus directly increasing the security framework for its global clients.

Representatives from Reboot01 stated that the company was established on the principle that technology and change thrive when local talent is empowered and trusted. Reboot01 and ZENDATA are supporting Bahraini developers to not only engage in but also actively influence the future of cybersecurity on a global scale.

Cybersecurity across the MENA and APAC regions

ZENDATA's investment in local talent aligns with its overarching goal of establishing a sustainable cybersecurity ecosystem that harnesses regional competence to address global security needs. This strategic partnership also fosters knowledge transfer, accelerates skill development, and creates long-term value for all stakeholders involved. This collaboration will allow the company to tailor its services more effectively to regional demands while promoting Bahraini cybersecurity expertise in new markets across the MENA and APAC regions.

Reboot01 is a coding institute and one of the largest tech talent hubs in the Kingdom. It is committed to providing better education in programming, cybersecurity, and software development. By utilising refined training methods and collaborating with industry leaders, Reboot01 equips Bahrain’s youth to thrive in the global digital economy.