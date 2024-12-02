Zayo offers Encryption as a Service

Zayo’s Encryption as a Service, which leverages Ciena’s WaveLogic Encryption solution, provides managed wavelength services configured with 10G wire speed encryption at Layer 1. The solution provides secure encryption and is integrated into a customer’s network.

In addition to Encryption as a Service, Zayo offers DDoS mitigation, which provides filtering and redirection in case of a distributed denial of service attack.

Customers will be able to quote and order Encryption as a Service via Zayo’s Tranzact online self-service platform in the coming months.

Zayo’s initial customers include a global bank using the service to encrypt credit card transaction data, enabling them to maintain compliance with international security standards.

Zayo Group is a publicly traded company providing fiber-based bandwidth infrastructure services and carrier-neutral colocation.