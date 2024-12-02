Zapp to provide fraud detection for mobile payment system

Zapp said it will deploy a fraud monitoring and alerting system based on Featurespaces ARIC adaptive behavioral analytics engine to protect its users against fraud in real time. The engine is powered by machine-learning adaptive algorithms, which run in real time and spot subtle changes at the individual account level.

The new technology helps to prevent existing and new types of fraud, the company said. Following launch, the system will process thousands of events every second for customers of Zapps banking partners, including Barclays.