Zambian telecom collects biometrics data to prevent SIM fraud

The reason behind this decision is to prevent fraud and boost security, Biometric Update announces. Through this, Zamtel emphasised the importance of verifying SIM cards, especially after growth of online fraud in the region has been reported. Because of this, the telecom is checking customer information as specified in Zicta regulations addressing mobile fraud prevention. Moreover, those violating the directive will have their mobile numbers cancelled by 31 March 2020. These include customers whose information is inaccurate or incomplete. However, affected customers will receive 1 GB free data and/or 50 minutes free if they update their information.

In 2019, South Africa-based Axon Wireless registered the biometric information of millions of Zambians to align with KYC requirements for SIM card registration. Also, recently, the Zambian government started to look into a biometrics-based verification system to ensure welfare payments reach the correct recipients.