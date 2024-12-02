Zafin acquires FINCAD





FINCAD is provides derivative and fixed-income pricing, modelling, and risk analytics to banks, asset management firms, insurance companies, and hedge funds. The addition of FINCAD’s capital markets expertise, analytics, and global client base will position the combined company for growth.

As a result of the transaction, FINCAD will operate as the Capital Markets Group of Zafin under the established FINCAD brand.

The acquisition offers an opportunity for FINCAD to leverage Zafin’s 24/7 client support and cloud-native platform technology to improve its suite of patented products and further accelerate FINCAD’s ability to empower its client base to solve analytics problems.

The acquisition of FINCAD also further differentiates Zafin in the marketplace with a new Analytics-as-a-Service offering, which the company expects to launch later in 2022.