Z energy upgrades customer experience with TNS' Secure SD-WAN

With the installation of TNS Secure SD-WAN at more than 500 fuel sites across New Zealand, Z Energy gains the ability to deploy new customer-focused features and functionalities with secure payments capabilities.

TNS installed its Secure SD-WAN solution in a rolling implementation that concluded in November 2020 and saw all components functioned seamlessly across Z Energy’s multiple sites.

TNS offers a portfolio of secure commerce solutions that include parking reservations, unattended payments, POS services, ATM connectivity and managed processing. TNS’ secure infrastructure services are supported 24x7x365 from Network Operating Centers in the US, UK and Australia.