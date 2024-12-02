Yoti's digital identity verification offered for free to organisations fighting coronavirus

These include all public health organisations, emergency services, and community initiatives. The service had already been offered for free to charities and nonprofits, but Yoti now wants to help others provide secure contactless staff verification and authentication. As such, UK’s National Care Force has made available an online platform for care providers, healthcare workers, and volunteers to provide assistance for vulnerable members of society during the pandemic. The platform is integrated with Yoti’s identity-checking system to accelerate the verification process.

The system is developed in line with government-grade levels of security, and it guarantees data privacy and integrity. Yoti believes that by switching to digital IDs in supermarkets and replacing physical documents with a contactless ID, contagion risk would be reduced.