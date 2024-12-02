Yoti, UK Post Office join forces to provide digital identity services

Under their agreement, the companies will provide a suite of biometric identity verification solutions for online and in-person ID checks. As such, Yoti’s facial recognition-based identity verification, age verification, e-signing, and anti-spoofing technology will be combined with the Post Office’s extensive network of branches.

The Post Office has been providing online identity verification for access to Gov.uk Verify services and has issued nearly 4 million accounts. A new, free Post Office App for customers will offer a reusable digital ID with biometric security and liveness detection on customers’ smartphones, giving them control over how they share their identity data, and helping to reduce fraud in the country.

People will also be able to perform one-click applications for bank accounts, jobs, or mortgages, or provide proof of age for purchasing restricted goods or services, and picking up parcels.