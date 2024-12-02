Yoti promotes EasyID for Peer-to-Peer identity verification

Yoti is highlighting the utility of the Post Office EasyID app in peer-to-peer interactions. In doing so, the company noted that peer-to-peer interactions often carry a higher risk of fraud, if only because those interactions are subject to less scrutiny than interactions with larger businesses in regulated industries, the company relates.

However, Yoti and the Post Office EasyID app give individuals and small businesses a way to verify the identity of the other party. After creating an account, a user can open the app and then select the specific details they would like to share. That swap can take place through text, email, or in-person, and will only take place if both parties agree to the exchange. The Post Office vouches for the information in each user’s account.