Yoti partners with Fluttr to provide it with identity verification

Fluttr will be using Yoti’s digital identity verification technology to try to mitigate false impersonators. The technology will ensure that each account belongs to a real human customer, which in turn will give daters more confidence when interacting with potential matches.

In that regard, Fluttr noted that romance fraud increased dramatically during the pandemic, when lockdowns forced people to mingle online rather than in person. The UK reported 8,863 cases of romance fraud between November 2020 and October 2021, as cybercriminals stole GBP 92 million from people searching for companionship. That year-over-year case count is up 27% from 6,968 for the previous 12-month period.

Yoti has previously provided similar identity services for DateID and The Meet Group. The company’s platform uses facial biometrics to authenticate users during the account creation process, to give people a way to verify their identities without disclosing any other personal information to third parties. Hereof, Fluttr claims that it will not store any user data, and will instead operate as an ad-free subscription service for GBP 14.99 per month.