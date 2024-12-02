Yoti ID, Post Office EasyID, and Lloyds Bank Smart ID accredited by PASS





Following this announcement, UK businesses selling age-restricted goods, products, and solutions will have more trust in Digital IDs, as well as more confidence that they are genuine and that clients have been verified to a high standard. Each of the three Digital ID applications will include the approved POSS hologram.

In addition, the companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while also prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry.







More information on the announcement

Yoti ID, Post Office EasyID, and Lloyds Bank Smart ID are now recognised by the UK government for both proof of identity and proof of age services. Throughout this initiative, the three Digital IDs can be used for accessing age-related travel discounts on trains, coaches, and busses, watching age-restricted films at cinemas, accessing tattoo, tanning, and beauty salons, providing identity for the right to work, right to rent, and criminal record checks, buying all age-restricted goods (including vapes, tobacco, lottery tickets, games, fireworks, medicine online), as well as entering 18+ gaming and gambling salons.

When a client presents their Digital ID with the PASS hologram, they will be enabled to show just the necessary information to a business, such as their photo and proof of age. This will provide customers and businesses with protection against the risk of identity theft, as well as more privacy over their personal data. With the overall quantity and availability of fake IDs increasing, including the ones that are created using artificial intelligence (AI), Digital IDs can also reduce the overall pressure and challenge on staff to accurately assess the age of clients.

The Proof of Age Standards Scheme (PASS) accreditation is issued to companies that have completed a strict application and evaluation procedure. This gives firms and institutions more confidence that the Digital IDs from Yoti, Post Office, and Lloyds Bank are secure and with all details being verified to a high standard. This process is expected to provide retailers the possibility to adhere to the Challenge 25 policy and protect minors from accessing multiple age-restricted products, services, and tools.



