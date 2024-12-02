Yorkshire Payments to offer fraud protection with Gala Technology

Through this partnership, Yorkshire Payments aims to equip its clients with tools for guarding themselves against fraud when processing the CNP transactions.

Gala Technology’s SOTpay enables cardholders to complete remote transactions and have control of their sensitive card information on their device.

Yorkshire Payments specialises in payment processing and provides a wide range of merchant services to all businesses. They work directly with UK based banks and manufacturers in order to ensure the provision of technology and services to customers.