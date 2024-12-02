Yonder partners Cable for financial crime compliance

Through the collaboration with Cable, the modern lifestyle rewards credit card company is looking to automate its financial crime assurance and oversight by leveraging Cable’s complete effectiveness testing platform.

Yonder representatives have stated in the press release that the Cable partnership follows their wish to scale their member base, with the company having a need for a solution that could help ensure their regulatory compliance as they expand, without there being any considerable headcount increases.

Having this goal at its basis, the company believes that Cable’s automated monitoring across their financial crime controls helps them address any issues immediately, meet their regulatory requirements, and focus on improving the customer experience.









Yonder, Cable product offering and how the partnership falls into place

Founded in 2021, Yonder provides its members with highly curated rewards of the likes of drinking, dining, and leisure experiences in London, in addition to a host of travel-related benefits and other protections.

Cable provides an all-in-one platform of automated and smart tools that enable fintechs such as Yonder to carry out tech enabled risk assessments, automated assurance, quality assurance, management information, and reporting, amongst others.

Furthermore, the company helps unlock new capabilities for compliance teams through means of real-time, comprehensive control monitoring and automation of manual, time-consuming compliance processes. This is thought to help increase confidence for compliance leaders when carrying out scalability decisions.

Cable company representatives have stated in the press release that they are looking forward to collaborating with a startup like Yonder that is looking to re-imagine and challenge traditional credit card offering, continuing by saying that successful fintechs set themselves apart by having a focus on compliance. Cable aims to assist Yonder in building a complete financial crime compliance technology stack and have automated compliance systems integrated at the core of its compliance programme from early on.