Yokoy expands to the Netherlands

The expansion will help the company to serve new customers with their AI-based spend management solution. The Yokoy artificial intelligence module actively detects and displays fraud patterns. Additionally, the solution recognises the VAT, validates it, and automatically prepares the accounting journal for the correct accounting and VAT reclaim.

This movement to the Netherlands follows an expansion into Austria and Germany and forms part of the company’s long-term aim of European expansion. According to a Yokoy representative, the new offices will serve as the company’s European centre and will be home to a team from a wide variety of areas, including product development, marketing, sales, and customer success.