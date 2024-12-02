Yokoy expands to Germany and Austria

Yokoy aims to simplify expense reporting by digitising, analysing and correctly booking photographed receipts using artificial intelligence (AI) processes. This solution is geared towards medium-sized and large companies and includes company credit cards, a module for processing supplier invoices, for subscription management or the option to reclaim VAT.

According to a Yokoy representative, a reason for the expansion is that the German market is characterised by medium-sized and large companies that operate internationally, meaning the software is suited for them. The team is currently setting up an office in Munich for the market entry in Germany.