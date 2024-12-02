Yes Bank launches biometric ATM withdrawals with Aadhaar

Nearby Technologies has partnered with YES BANK and worked closely with National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to launch a card less and PIN-less Aadhaar ATM service. Using the PayNEARBY mobile application on a smart phone, a merchant can become an Aadhaar ATM / Aadhaar Bank Branch for cash withdrawals and deposits by a customer. Customers of any bank need to link their Aadhaar number with any bank account which gets seeded with NPCI on customer’s request to their bank.

PayNEARBY’s Aadhaar ATM will be available through YES BANK and the BC Agent network comprising 40,000 touchpoints. The company has tied up with the Retailers Association of India for spreading the relevance and create popularity of Aadhaar services, educating customers and enabling the service even in the remotest parts of India.