Yapital teams up with ReD for fraud protection

As part of the alliance, Yapital will integrate ReD’s fraud prevention service, ReD Shield, to ensure that all transactions can be verified and protected.

Yapital was launched in the summer of 2013 by Otto Group, an online retailer. Yapital provides payments across all channels, namely online, mobile, in-store and by invoice. Over recent months, several important partners have integrated the payment system, including Germanys supermarket chain REWE. Where payment by QR code scan is not yet possible, Yapital consumers can use their Yapital MasterCard, enabling them to pay at more than 35 million acceptance points worldwide.

ReD Shield is a fraud prevention solution that includes proprietary screening databases, a dynamic rules engine, pattern recognition software, patented PRISM neural network technology, BIN identification, “gibberish” filters, an analytical engine and IP geo-location technology. ReD Shield uses an unlimited number of transaction variables and a global database of ‘hot’ cards to detect and prevent online fraud across the retail, banking, travel, gaming, telecom and broader ecommerce sectors.

