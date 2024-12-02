Yandex.Checkout to help businesses reduce the number of declined transactions

Using this feature, companies can reduce the number of declined transactions on payments made via expired, lost, or blocked cards.

Yandex.Checkout’s new service employs tokenization technology to automatically verify that the bank card details are relevant and update them in case the cardholder has issued a new card, and then process the payment. The new solution will help companies that operate on a subscription basis or use one-click payments to keep loyal customers.

When the customer saves the details after the first transaction, Yandex.Checkout exchanges the data for a special token from Visa or Mastercard. For further payments, Yandex.Checkout uses this token to verify the card data with the payment system. If the customer reissues the card, the information will be updated automatically, and the transaction will be successful.

The new service is suitable for companies of all sizes and fields. For the subscription scenario, it can be a paid TV provider, internet access provider, online movie theatre, classifieds service, software provider, loan repayment app, charity, or crowdfunding platform. Pay-in-one-click systems with saved cards are usually utilized by online retailers, game stores, food delivery services or, for example, taxis.

The new feature comes without any additional charges. Limits for token payments in Yandex.Checkout are the same as for bank cards. Yandex.Checkout has already enabled the service for a small number of merchants and will provide the access to all the partners in the near future.