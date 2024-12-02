Yandex.Browser develops technology for internet security

Called Protect, it consists of a set of mechanisms that provide protection from the most common online dangers: phishing, malware, and interception of personal data. Yandex’s new technology prevents potential threats rather than trying to repair the damage after it has been done. Protect keeps users personal data safe when they use an open Wi-Fi network, for example, in a café or an airport.

Initially released in Russia and Ukraine, with international versions to follow, Protect technology is built into Yandex.Browser for Windows, OS X and Android.

Yandex is a European internet company, providing a wide variety of search and other online services. Yandexs mission is to help users solve their everyday problems by building people-centric products and services. The company provides the most relevant, locally tailored experience on all digital platforms and devices.