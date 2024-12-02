Yahoo team develops biometric web login system

The system aims to replace passwords in the browser with biometric authentication on the mobile device.

Christian Holz from Microsoft Research and Frank Bentley from Yahoo have released research on a system called ‘on-demand biometrics’ which would bypass existing logins for websites by using smartphones as the login tool.

In a trial of the system, the researchers said that On-Demand Biometrics reduce effort during login and alleviated the fear of impersonation.

However, the researchers noted that the login system needed good backup option, particularly as users may forget their phones or it may be faulty or out of charge.