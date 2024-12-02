Yahoo admits all three billion accounts hacked in 2013 data breach

In December 2016, Yahoo said that data from more than 1 billion accounts was compromised in 2013, the largest of a series of thefts that forced Yahoo to cut the price of its assets in a sale to Verizon. Nevertheless, “recently obtained new intelligence” showed all user accounts had been affected. The company said the investigation indicated that the stolen information did not include passwords in clear text, payment card data, or bank account information.

The news expands the likely number and claims of class action lawsuits by shareholders and Yahoo account holders. Yahoo already faced at least 41 consumer class-action lawsuits in the US federal and state courts, according to company securities filing in May 2017.