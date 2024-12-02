xSuite updates Business Solutions Cube for invoicing and procurement 

xSuite Business Solutions Cube consists of features for procurement, the processing of incoming invoices and orders as well as for the automatic comparison of order confirmations and orders. The AI ​​component “Prediction Server” has been expanded so that it now automatically suggests the most likely “processor” for the roles “factual examination” and “completion” and enters this directly with a probability of over 85% (manual correction is still possible).

The new version of the xSuite Business Solutions Cube now also supports the SAP Fiori My Inbox, which gives users a central point of entry to all tasks, including those outside of the xSuite solution. Actions processed with the xSuite Procurement Cube can be analysed using the new xSuite “Procurement Summary” tile. Another new feature is the possibility of a mass change in the company code, meaning that if a user accidentally scans 300 invoices into the wrong company code, they no longer have to open and adjust each individual invoice.