Xpress Bill Pay selects EncryptRIGHT for data protection

Under the terms of the deal, Xpress Bill Pay will integrate Prime Factors EncryptRIGHT to upgrade their protection of consumers electronic payment data.

Consumers concerns about the privacy of their electronic payment information escalated after the recent data breaches impacting retail chains including Target, Michaels, Neiman Marcus and others, where individual transactions were compromised.

Xpress Bill Pay enables consumers to manage payments using their credit and debit cards.

Prime Factors encryption and tokenization products allow customers to align a solution to their specific data protection goals, address regulatory compliance.