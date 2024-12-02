XOR Data Exchange helps online merchants to detect fraud

Because many retailers retain customer payment and shopping information they are susceptible to identity theft. With this free version of XOR’s Compromised Identity Exchange, retailers processing online transactions can determine the level of identity theft and takeover risks.

XOR’s Compromised Identity Exchange Basic platform identifies the identity theft risk associated with specific customers based on the number and type of data breaches the individual has been impacted by, whether those breaches are resulting in fraud, and if that person’s stolen credentials have been for sale on the Dark Web. Client companies also receive recent data breach activity details and the format of any compromised account passwords so they can initiate the authentication measures necessary to confirm the proper person is making the purchase.

XOR Data Exchange is a data and analytics group, which helps organisations to optimise and monetize the data they possess, with data from other companies in their industry as well as other industries.