Xoom introduces Touch ID technology for mobile transfers

This gives customers the option to use their fingerprint data to sign in to the Xoom application on the iPhone 5s, 6 and 6 Plus. Touch ID is a fingerprint identity sensor that is located in the Home button of select Apple devices. Touch ID takes a high-resolution image of the user’s fingerprint and then analyzes it in order to create its mathematical representation. The data points generated through the analysis are stored locally on the user’s device, and are used for comparison with fingerprint data captured through any subsequent Touch ID usage.

During log in, Xoom’s Mobile Application determines whether the Xoom customer has enabled Touch ID on their device. If the service is enabled, the customer is asked if they want to use Touch ID for subsequent logins. If the customer agrees, they can then authenticate with nothing more than their fingerprint on all future logins. Even if the Xoom customer chooses not to make use of Touch ID at this time, they can always enable the service manually through the Xoom application’s Settings menu.

Xoom is a digital money transfer provider that enables consumers in the US to send money and pay bills around the world using their mobile phone, tablet or computer.