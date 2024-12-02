XO Communications rolls out DDoS Mitigation Service

The service provides customers an essential component of sound security practices recommended by cyber-defense experts to help mitigate crippling network attacks. With XO DDoS Mitigation Service, customers avoid unplanned and potentially exorbitant costs should their network come under a DDoS attack.

DDoS Mitigation Service is available with XO services that access the Internet, such as Dedicated Internet Access (DIA) MPLS IP-VPN, SIP, and IP Flex. The service offers 24/7 support to help customers protect the availability of their network infrastructure and minimize downtime by mitigating DDoS attacks.

According to Radware, more than 90% of business executives reported that they experienced a cyber-attack during 2016, and 50% of those companies were subject to a DDoS attack.