Xero introduces two-step security authentication

The company claims the additional authentication step makes it difficult for unauthorised people to access Xero accounts. Two¬Step Authentication verifies the identity of a customer logging into the Xero dashboard by requiring them to use their existing password and a second, unique code randomly generated by the Google Authenticator app on their smartphone.

The release comes weeks after Xero users were advised to reset their passwords as a precaution following a small phishing attack aimed at customers of the cloud accounting company.