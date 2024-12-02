This move from Xalient follows the acquisition of Integral Partners in the USA, which has consolidated Xalient’s position as a provider of IAM services and solutions worldwide. The acquisition of Netherlands-based Grabowsky combined with Integral Partners will accelerate Xalient’s position in the digital identity space, enriching its existing offer to customers and enabling Xalient to drive value for organisations worldwide.











Benelux expansion accelerates European growth

Xalient's expansion into the Benelux region cements the foundation for future company growth in all European markets, delivering customer-centric identity and zero trust solutions across the security landscape.

With a significant presence in the Netherlands, Belgium, and Luxembourg markets and a strong customer base in both public and private sectors, Grabowsky brings extensive identity capabilities, which include identity governance and administration (IGA), privileged access management (PAM), and customer identity access management (CIAM). Xalient is now uniquely positioned to provide its clients with a comprehensive global IAM service because of its identity expertise in the US, UK, and now the Benelux region.

Officials from Xalient emphasised the deal's strategic importance. Grabowsky showcases a good reputation in the industry with both partners and clients. Importantly, Grabowsky reflects their own company ethos to provide customer-centric solutions, designed and delivered by trusted experts.

Also commenting on this acquisition, Grabowsky’s representatives said that having specialised in and delivered IAM technologies and services for 38 years up to the acquisition, it’s clear the IAM domain as people know it today is too siloed for the IT landscape of tomorrow. Identity is a crucial tenant of the cybersecurity and networking domains, and consequently managing them is complex and obscure. This underscores the need for a zero-trust approach to govern access for all identities. As a result, they are happy to join the Xalient Group.





What does Xalient do?

Headquartered in the UK and with offices in the USA, Xalient counts Kellogg’s, Avis Budget Group, WPP, and Keurig Dr Pepper among its clients. It was established in 2005 to disrupt the traditional markets for secure networking, taking advantage of the huge shift to cloud technology that has created high demand for flexible, cost-effective global connectivity, and protection against increasingly complex cyber threats.

Following the strategic acquisition of Integral Partners earlier in 2023, Xalient offers consultancy, IGA, PAM, customer identity, access enforcement, and other IAM solutions, as well as transformative software defined networking, cybersecurity technologies, and managed services. Xalient helps large brands become more resilient, adaptable, and responsive to change.





More information about Grabowsky

Based in the Netherlands and Belgium, Grabowsky is an expert in the digital identity (IAM) field. With over 35 years of experience, Grabowsky enhances the digital resilience and agility of organisations across Europe. The company's mission is to facilitate seamless and secure collaboration among all digital identities within and between organisations.