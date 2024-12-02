XAgent malware targets iOS 7 devices

The XAgent malware part of attacks unveiled in 2014 against Windows devices has moved to iOS targeting iOS 7 and to much lesser effect iOS 8.

Trend Micro threat researchers Lambert Sun, Brooks Hong, and Feike Hacquebord said the malware could monitor and siphon media, directories, text messages to remote servers and capture photos and audio on jailbroken devices.

Attacks against iOS 7 devices quietly restarted when closed and remained invisible to the user as a background process. It fared far worse on iOS 8 where it had to be manually started on reboot by victims and could not hide.