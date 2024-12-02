Wyncote residents arrested on eBay fraud charges

The indictment alleges that the two conspired to operate an internet scam from April 2011 to January 2012 in which they used various eBay user names and aliases to offer luxury items for sale on the internet auction website.

According to the indictment, the hackers told victims seeking to buy the goods advertised to send a payment, via wire transfer, to his or co-defendant bank account or PayPal accounts. After the payment was received, they either shipped goods that did not match the description or were inferior in quality to those advertised for sale, or they failed to ship anything.

The pair defrauded their victims of approximately USD 186,439, the indictment states. The case was investigated by the US Postal Inspection Service and the FBI.