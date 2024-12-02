WOW! Mobile boutique partners with Statflo to boost customer experience

The compliant customer engagement platform Statflo will be used by retail teams to benefit from a full view of their customers and implement two-way conversations through text messaging. The new solution aims to provide a personalised and engaging shopping experience in over 80 retail locations across Canada.

The data stored in the Statflo platform solution offers important insights regarding customers’ behaivour and requirements, which WOW! Mobile employees can leverage to increase traffic and improve their NPS scores.

Canada-based Statflo aims to help telecoms, retailers, and financial institutions engage with their customers via their preferred communication channels to deliver safe, secure, and productive two-way conversations to boost customer satisfaction.