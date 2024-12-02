WorldRemit, Onfido join forces for a faster verification process

The reason behind this decision is that the two companies want to make it easier for customers to open an account with WorldRemit and send money abroad. The partnership with Onfido will allow the FCA regulated international payments company to further automate the KYC decision-making process to verify the identification of customers.

Partnering with Onfido will allow new customers to join the platform quickly, while remaining compliant and reducing the risk of fraud. Moreover, it will support WorldRemit’s mission for financial inclusion on its platform. Onfido’s optimised verification tech means that customers who have lower spec smartphones and cameras will have a better user experience. The platform also provides users with granular feedback beyond a simple pass or fail. Facial orientation or poor lighting conditions can now be provided as reasons for failure in verification, allowing customers to try again or be prompted to alter their camera set up during the verification process.

In addition, WorldRemit will have the ability to quickly alert the relevant bodies to protect even those who aren’t customers but may have had their ID stolen or tampered with.