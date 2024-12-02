Worldpay, Syntec team up for telephone card payments

CardEasy ‘keypad payment by phone’ enables phone card payment acceptance without the sensitive card information being visible to call centre agents, or audible via call recordings. The customer enters their card numbers using their phone keypad and the information is sent via the CardEasy system to Worldpay for payment processing.

Syntec is an independent provider of network, telecommunications and cloud contact centre management services for businesses, government, service providers and resellers.

WorldPay supports international ecommerce expansion strategies by offering global acquiring licenses and a portfolio of over 200 payment types. The company offers a range of services including acquiring, gateway, alternative payments, risk management, and mobile payments.

For more information about WorldPay, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online companies database.