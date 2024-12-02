This collaboration involves a data-sharing arrangement aimed at reducing false declines and improving fraud detection for US-based merchants using Worldpay’s fraud prevention tool, FraudSight, when accepting Capital One-issued card payments.

Merchants enrolled in Worldpay’s FraudSight will automatically access additional security benefits with each Capital One card transaction. By establishing a direct link between FraudSight and Capital One's fraud risk engine, Worldpay will receive real-time data from individual transactions made with Capital One cards. This connection is designed to reduce the risk of false positives caused by heightened fraud controls.

Reducing false declines and enhancing security

According to Worldpay, the integration could reduce false positive declines by around 40% on average, based on Capital One's internal analyses. This improvement is expected to help merchants more accurately identify genuine fraud while simultaneously improving transaction approval rates by minimizing unnecessary declines.

Capital One officials highlighted the value of this collaboration, describing it as a step toward a new standard for seamless and secure transactions. They noted that the Direct Data Share tool allows Worldpay to leverage secure, compliant data sharing to benefit merchants without additional cost.

In addition to better fraud detection, the enhanced data exchange is expected to improve authorisation rates, ultimately benefiting merchants by lowering instances of falsely declined transactions. Worldpay representatives pointed to the rising cost of online payment fraud, which reached USD 48 billion globally last year. With ecommerce markets expanding, they noted that this partnership aims to address not only fraud detection but also the problem of valid transactions being mistakenly rejected.

These benefits are currently available to US-based merchants using Worldpay’s FraudSight tool and accepting Capital One card payments, offering an additional layer of fraud protection in the evolving ecommerce landscape.