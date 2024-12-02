Worldpay launches RiskGuardian risk management tool

The tool, which was developed in partnership with ecommerce merchants across the globe, offers risk checks to increase the acceptance of transactions and minimise fraudulent ones. It runs more than 200 checks per second on each transaction and identifies emerging fraud patterns, meaning it can cut fraud losses by more than 50%.

According to Kevin Dallas, the CPO of Worldpay, global ecommerce sales are set to hit USD 1.5 trillion in 2014 and non-card payments are expected to form the majority of online transactions by 2017, a thing which presents challenges such as online fraud, while 1 in 3 consumers have fallen victim and every fraudulent dollar costs merchants USD 3.08.

WorldPay supports international ecommerce expansion strategies by offering global acquiring licenses and a portfolio of over 200 payment types. The company offers a range of services including acquiring, gateway, alternative payments, risk management, and mobile payments.

