Worldpay invests in digital identity startup Veridu

By using advanced algorithms and people’s social media profiles, Veridu is able to score how trustworthy the identity of a person is. With the user’s consent, the information is then shared with the company who has asked to establish trust in their identity, such as a sharing economy platform or online store.

As consumer bases become more international, many online businesses struggle with false positives as the methods they use to verify identity in their home markets may not work in all countries. The ability to comprehensively verify the identities of potential customers globally, therefore, has a direct impact on their revenues.

Veridu is a tool that verifies the identity of users in order to eliminate fraud and unwanted user behaviour. Veridu provides both Single Sign On plugins and more comprehensive authentication tools to give the highest level of protection.

Worldpay is a payments company with global reach. They provide an extensive range of technology-led payment products and services to over 400,000 customers, enabling their businesses to grow and prosper.