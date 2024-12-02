Worldpay funds Featurespace to develop intelligent payment services

The round, led by Highland Europe, was also supported by Invoke Capital and existing Featurespace investors such as Touchstone Innovations. Besides the investment, Worldpay has formed a commercial partnership with the machine learning, fraud prevention company, to help further accelerate the development of fraud prevention services for the company’s own merchant customers. For more information about Worldpay, visit our dedicated online company database.

As part of the agreement, the payments company will licence Featurespace’s advanced behavioural analytics technology for a number of key use cases, including risk management and fraud prevention for merchants. Worldpay also expects to use Featurespace’s technology to enhance its own capabilities in areas such as the development of Intelligent Payment services.

Featurespace is an adaptive behavioural analytics company and was created out of Cambridge University’s Engineering Department, co-founded by experts in applied statistics, such as the late Professor Bill Fitzgerald and Dave Excell, Featurespace CTO. For more details about the company, please check out our online company data base.