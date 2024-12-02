



These products will provide merchants with a broader range of solutions to help reduce chargebacks, lower costs, and combat fraud.

Chargebacks continue to be a big issue for merchants, with a recent survey finding 65% of merchants had reported an increase in chargeback fraud in 20221. FIS is proactively trying to ease the chargeback burden on merchants by launching a range of Disputes Deflector products.

Disputes Deflector is a set of five chargeback and dispute avoidance products accessible through one single integration. Worldpay’s architecture connects merchants to service providers, and through an open platform, they will be able to leverage consolidated post-transaction fraud management tools that are integration-friendly and supported by multiple APIs.

Chargebacks911 is a provider of chargeback management and safeguards over 2.4 billion online transactions every year, representing clients in 87 different countries.