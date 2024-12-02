Worldline to secure the online educational environment

Unowhy provides an integrated educational solution on a touchscreen tablet manufactured in France and designed specifically for the educational environment. Worldline offers a cloud computing solution which enables the storage of educational content and students personal data on secure hosting websites. The combination of these two techniques will enable students to learn, collect information and study.

The dedicated solution proposed by Unowhy and Worldline shields children from multiple advertising intrusions on internet and protects their personal data against commercial exploitation.

Worldline, an Atos subsidiary, is a global player in the payments and transactional services industry. In 2013, Worldline’s activities within the Atos Group generated revenues of EUR 1.11 billion.

