Worldline supports PSA Payment Services Austria to develop ich.app





Through its products WL ID Center and WL Trusted Authentication, Worldline is providing the technological basis of the new digital identity, an app called ich.app, which PSA will launch on the Austrian market in 2022. The foundation of the ID solution, for all users, is their existing ID as a customer of an Austrian bank. ich.app will enable consumers to identify themselves with a variety of online retailers and service providers, as well as in many other circumstances, without the need to exchange any further data.

PSA has been collaborating with Worldline in payment processing since 2011. For PSA’s bank-based eID solution, Worldline is deploying specific products from their industrial business offering that have been adapted to the special requirements of ich.app.

WL ID Center, a central authentication service, sends a user’s personal identity within seconds to their online user account, in this case ich.app. In order to be used on smartphones, WL ID Center is combined with WL Trusted Authentication. This authentication solution from Worldline is PSD2 certified and used widely in European banks’ e-banking systems as well as for online authorisation of credit card transactions.

