Worldline receives certification for Digital Safe Component

The Digital Safe Components NF Logiciel certification demonstrates compliance with the AFNOR NF Z42-020 standard. AFNOR NF Z 42-020 targets companies offering a storage service, and describes the functional specifications for a component used to preserve digital data in conditions that will guarantee integrity over time.

Worldline activities are organised around three areas: merchant services and terminals, mobility and e-transactional services, financial processing services and software licensing. Worldline employs more than 7,200 people worldwide and generated EUR 1.12 billion revenues (pro forma) in 2013. Worldline is an Atos company.