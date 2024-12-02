Worldline provides security solution to EastWest Bank

The 3D-Secure dynamic protocol is one of the key solutions to secure ecommerce transactions and relies on an ACS in the issuing domain. The ACS authenticates the cardholder during the transaction with a strong authentication method.

Among the strong authentication methods included in Worldline’s ACS, EastWest Bank has selected the one-time password (OTP), sent by SMS to the cardholder.

Worldline is specialized in payments and transactional services industry, enabling its customers to offer smooth and innovative solutions to the end consumer.