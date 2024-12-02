Worldline partners with Microsoft to streamline fraud prevention

Dynamics 365 is a portfolio of enterprise-level products covering sales, marketing, finance, commerce, supply chain, HR and more, including fraud protection. The integration will also enable a mixture of pre-set fraud controls and adaptive AI that can learn to better identify fraud both on a client’s own site and as part of a globe-spanning fraud protection network.

Worldline’s clients will be able to see Dynamics 365 Fraud Protection working in real time and users can balance fraud prevention with customer friction through a dashboard that analyses false positives, optimises rules to increase acceptance, and uses a virtual fraud analyst interface to calculate risk appetite to balance customer friction and fraud catch rate.

