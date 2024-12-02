Worldline joins forces with FIDO Alliance

Through this membership, Worldline is taking a further step in its online identification strategy, as it is convinced that strong authentication, interoperability, and the use of biometrics are crucial in this regard.

The FIDO Alliance is a global open industry association that aims to create authentication standards to help reduce the world’s over-reliance on passwords. To this end, it promotes the development of, use of, and compliance with standards for authentication and device attestation. Worldline fully endorses these initiatives, understanding the need for a new model in user authentication that both confirms and protects user identity, while simplifying the user experience.

The FIDO Alliance membership offers several key benefits to Worldline and its customers: