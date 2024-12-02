Worldline and fintech venture A3BC team for touchless authentication

The aim of the partnership is to combine A3BC’s patented solution with Worldline Authentication. The combined technologies are protecting mobile phones from intrusion by leveraging two-factor authentication (2FA): possession of the smartphone and inherence (biometric).

With the addition of A3BC technology to Worldline Trusted Authentication, all the biometric data are being stored separately from the mobile device. In combination with Worldline Authentication, this technology provides a higher level of security in the form of 2FA. This automatically secures any kind of online payment or transaction from the mobile phone, in compliance with PSD2 and SCA. Designed, built and patented to operate in a Zero Trust framework, the solution by A3BC and Worldline enhances security for the customer while enabling fast online payments and transactions.