Worldcoin upgrades World ID in-app verification process





The move came as a response to the increasing demand and positive reception of World ID in the region and intends to ensure inclusivity and efficiency in meeting the diverse needs of individuals residing in Argentina. The launch of World ID 2.0, the second generation of Worldcoin’s secure, private, and inclusive proof of humanity, influenced the rise in verifications, as it introduced World ID Apps and features new and upcoming integrations with platforms. These include Mercado Libre in Argentina, Reddit, and an early anti-fraud retail integration with Shopify.











World ID’s recent updates and capabilities

Worldcoin’s latest update provides a multi-hour appointment window developed to simplify Orb verifications, an imaging device that validates the humanness and uniqueness of a person, and reduce wait times for individuals with booked appointments, a mandatory requirement now present in Argentina. As per the information detailed in the press release, World App users can identify the nearest Orb locations, schedule appointments, and unlock the verification up to one hour before the planned appointment. Users have the possibility to extend up to two hours after the scheduled appointment, as well as to cancel and reschedule as needed.



Representatives from Tools of Humanity (TFH), the company behind Worldcoin’s first wallet World App, underlined that World ID received an encouraging response in Argentina and had a positive impact on individuals coming from all backgrounds, including those who are tech-forward and people who leverage cryptocurrency to provide for their families. Furthermore, TFH highlighted that upgrades are essential for ensuring that operations are efficient, orderly, and accessible to everyone in Argentina who intends to use the company’s solution.





Worldcoin’s solution objective

According to Worldcoin’s information, almost 3 million individuals globally verified their World ID at an Orb, with over 500,000 verifications ensuing in Argentina, which amounts to over 1% of the population. Additional countries which participate in World ID verifications include the US, Spain, Germany, Portugal, and Singapore. Considering the accelerated advancement of artificial intelligence (AI) and the demand to differentiate between human- and AI-generated content, the company developed World ID to support individuals in digitally validating their humanness and improving their online privacy. With its protocol, Worldcoin aims to become one of the world’s largest identity and financial public networks that is open to every individual regardless of their country, background, or economic status.



The verification process of an individual’s World ID via an Orb is voluntary and does not require personal information, including name, email address, or physical address. Images leveraged to generate an individual’s unique and private World ID are deleted promptly, as Worldcoin does not know the identity of the individual, just checks if it is a unique human.